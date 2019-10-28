Sunday, Oct. 27
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and administered three preliminary breath tests.
2:25 a.m.: Officers checked a report of yelling in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue but the people involved were gone before officers arrived.
2:51 a.m.: A 32-year-old Waterloo man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to yield to a flashing red light. A 31-year-old passenger was arrested on a warrant. The passenger posted bond and was released.
5:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of Edward Street.
11:18 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
11:24 a.m.: An officer spoke with a male patient at Fort Memorial Hospital following a complaint about his behavior and he was calmed.
12:55 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver who drove away from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue without paying for gas. The owner called the store back to arrange to pay for the fuel.
1:05 p.m.: No citations were issued in a non-reportable accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving two Fort Atkinson men, ages 78 and 91.
3 p.m.: An officer spoke with two male juveniles in the 300 block of Rogers Street who were creating a disturbance over a TV.
3:31 p.m.: Officers were called for a dispute between two employees at Brock’s River Walk in the first block of South Main Street when one employee threw a soda at another employee. Management will take care of the situation.
4:08 p.m.: An officer marked off an area in the 100 block of East Cramer Street with a cone following a complaint that a portion of the road had sunk. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
5:14 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 1200 block of Talcott Street while a resident removed their personal belongings from the home.
6:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a disturbance involving several individuals in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive.
7:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:31 p.m.: The Beecher (Illinois) Police Department asked that an officer contact a resident in the first block of South Water Street West related to a complaint on which they were working, but the person was not there at the time.
7:41 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 20-year-old man in the 400 block of Armenia Street and he was fine.
8 p.m.: An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed for a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman whose vehicle was struck by another unknown motorist in the parking lot of the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:42 p.m.: A woman asked to meet an officer in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about a situation involving her boyfriend. The woman was not there when the officer arrived and the store clerk mentioned that she had been there but left. The officer will attempt to call her.
9 p.m.: A woman called about her 90-year-old mother in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive because her mother will not speak with her and the mother puts her hands over her ears when the woman tries to speak with her. An officer checked on the mother who was fine and the daughter will try to speak with her tomorrow.
9:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a 95-year-old man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
10:49 p.m.: An officer checked for a reportedly suspicious woman in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive but no one was there.
10:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after an officer conducted a welfare check.
11:43 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive asked that an officer remove an unwanted individual from their apartment, but the person left on their own.
