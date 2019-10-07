Thursday, Oct. 3
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in two community policing events, performed four crime-prevention cases, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint and handled four confidential incidents.
5:01 a.m.: An officer checked on a woman near Barrie and Jackson streets following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area. The woman said she pulled over to get a little nap before work and she was advised of the complaint.
5:46 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
6:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:26 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for expired vehicle registration.
8:52 a.m.: An officer stood by near Janesville Avenue and James Place while the driver of a trailer truck cleaned up shingles that had spilled from the trailer. It later was found that there was damage to a telephone junction box and pole. AT&T and We Energies were advised. The damage elevated the incident to a state-reportable accident and the company that owns the trailer/truck will be cited for failing to secure the load.
9:14 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Garfield and Robert streets for expired vehicle registration.
12:22 p.m.: A 26-year-old Eagle woman was warned for hit and run when she struck a vehicle belonging to a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street resulting in a non-reportable accident.
1:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:31 p.m.: An officer was asked to perform a truant student/welfare check in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue.
1:34 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of South Main Street provided information about a civil matter that they wanted documented.
2:05 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a woman being spit on by another woman in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue resulting in probable cause to arrest the latter woman.
2:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:57 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue for disorderly conduct. After being booked, he was released.
6:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue.
6:51 p.m.: A dog found running at large in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue without any tags was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
9:20 p.m.: A 19-year-old Greenville man was cited at the intersection of Converse Street and Whitewater Avenue for speeding and person riding illegally. A 20-year-old passenger from Minnesota was cited for underage alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.