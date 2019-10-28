Friday, Oct. 25
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:13 a.m.: A 54-year-old Elkhorn woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, improper display of vehicle registration and warned for speeding.
1:55 a.m.: An officer reset traffic cones that had been knocked over at the Robert Street bridge.
2:12 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and warned for speeding.
2:45 a.m.: An officer on patrol provided a ride to someone walking alone in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:03 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a large amount of smoke near Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court that turned out to be a smoldering backyard fire that was contained.
5:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective tail light was issued to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
6:18 a.m.: An officer checked on a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The driver was attempting to get a flat tire changed.
6:51 a.m.: A resident from near Harriette Street and Wilson Avenue complained about noisy construction and parking issues. An officer checked and found no issues.
7:50 a.m.: Staff from Luther Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Street reported that a student ran from the school after being upset.
8:01 a.m.: A 32-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving without insurance.
9 a.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:36 a.m.: An officer advised a resident from the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue how to use the reverse telephone directory to confirm whether a fake phone account had been set up in his name.
9:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1000 block of Larsen Road.
10 a.m.: A report of stolen identity from a woman from the 900 block of East Street was determined to be unfounded.
11:46 a.m.: A complaint from a woman from the 100 block of South Third Street East about her privacy being invaded was determined to be unsubstantiated.
12:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to keep watch for a vehicle in the 600 block of McMillen Street following a complaint from someone.
12:56 p.m.: Truancy citations were prepared at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
1:39 p.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained when a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver struck a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue about a large pile of leaves in the road. The person will see that they get removed.
3:21 p.m.: A state-reportable accident involving three drivers occurred in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. A 30-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to maintain control of vehicle. A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. A 62-year-old Rice Lake man was given a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
4:09 p.m.: An officer was notified of a vehicle observed in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue without a valid registration.
4:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to help a woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street who reported that her cell phone had been stolen.
5:51 p.m.: Residents in the 300 block of Rogers Street refused to open their door when an officer attempted to serve papers to them.
9:31 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested help with a disturbance between her son and roommate. Officers spoke with everyone. They all were warned for disorderly conduct and two people were asked to leave.
9:53 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Zaffke Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.