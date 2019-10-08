Sunday, Oct. 6
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:43 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 500 block of Reena Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
1:38 a.m.: An officer checked on two individuals in the 300 block of South Main Street who were speaking between two buildings. They were moved along.
3:25 a.m.: An officer checked on a person sleeping in the park’s parking lot in the 100 block of South Water Street West. The person said he just sat down and went right to sleep. He was moved along and walked home.
8:32 a.m.: A man called about issues he was having with a machine at the laundromat in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue. He had tried calling the emergency number listed but there was no answer. The police dispatcher attempted to call the owner and other keyholders with no luck. The man called again saying that the owner had contacted him and the problem has been resolved.
8:39 a.m.: A man from the 100 block of South Fifth Street signed a no consent form for items of considerable value that were stolen from his vehicle during the night. There are no suspects.
8:46 a.m.: Residents from the 400 block of Maple Street brought items to the Fort Atkinson Police Department that they found scattered on their lawn. They were returned to the resident in the previous call in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
9:47 a.m.: A woman who picked up items she found in the street and curb near North Main and Harrison streets took them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where they were inventoried. The owner was contacted and will pick up the items.
11:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard who had a TV sitting at the curb and advised her of the waste disposal rules.
3:05 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:59 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from the Mobil station in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:21 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 1000 block of East Street for a woman stuck in her wheelchair on the stoop in front of her building.
7:41 p.m.: A suicidal man from Cottage Grove was taken into protective custody from near West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard. Jefferson County Human Services conducted an evaluation of the man at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and a safety plan was put in place for him before he was released.
9:27 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for loud music in the 1100 block of Van Buren Street.
9:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:38 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street and she was fine.
9:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
