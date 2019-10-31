Wednesday, Oct. 30
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests and participated in one community policing event.
8:57 a.m.: An officer was asked to help a mother on Rogers Street whose son was refusing to go to school. The youth was cited for truancy.
11:34 a.m.: An officer located individuals who had exchanged information and left the scene of an accident before an officer arrived at Griffin’s in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. They were advised to complete and submit a self-report accident form.
12:42 p.m.: Someone conveyed information about a person driving a vehicle in the 600 block of Monroe Street without a driver’s license.
3:24 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of individuals in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
4:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of Riverside Drive.
5:17 p.m.: An officer provided a driver with information on submitting a self-reporting accident form for a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
6:28 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a robbery at KP Mart in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
11:17 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Madison Avenue complained about an upstairs neighbor playing loud music. The door to the building was locked and the officer was unable to enter the premises. The officer heard a TV, but it was not excessively loud.
11:35 p.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer locate a person in the 1500 block of Agnes Road for them, but the person no longer lives at that address.
11:44 p.m.: An officer was asked to assist another law enforcement agency in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
