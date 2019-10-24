Wednesday, Oct. 23
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:35 a.m.: Someone from the 1000 block of West Sherman Avenue reported seeing suspicious individuals walking near an open garage door. An officer did not find any open garage doors or anyone in the area, and the complaint could not be substantiated.
12:46 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers handle a reported domestic incident in the W4800 block of Shaner Lane until they could arrive. The officers were cleared when sheriff’s deputies arrived.
1:55 a.m.: An officer removed a large branch from the road in the 400 block of West Hilltop Trail.
7:03 a.m.: An officer checked a report of an open door to a building in the first block of Madison Avenue. No issues were found.
7:18 a.m.: A citation was issued to someone at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:49 a.m.: A state-reportable accident with property damage and no injuries occurred at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:55 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone sitting on a bench in the 100 block of South Main Street and everything was fine.
10:04 a.m.: An officer responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School and wrote a report.
10:09 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
10:13 a.m.: A staff member from Dwight Foster Public Library reported receiving videos that were inappropriate. The information was documented.
12:06 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that information about something be documented. They were referred to an appropriate agency.
3:34 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court reported that a tree on her property is not her tree and the landlord of the property on which the tree belongs was not working to remove it. The officer spoke with the landlord who said he was working to get the tree removed.
4:15 p.m.: An officer was asked to speak with a young girl on Grant Street about following house rules at the request of the girl’s mother.
4:22 p.m.: Someone from near McPherson Street and East Milwaukee Avenue reported a squirrel in distress, but the squirrel was gone when the officer arrived.
4:32 p.m.: No information was available for an incident at the Robert Street bridge.
4:36 p.m.: An officer followed up on a reported accident in the parking lot of the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. No injuries were sustained, no damage was evident and no action was taken.
5:12 p.m.: Officers will follow up on a report of a domestic incident in the 800 block of Grove Street as the person involved no longer was there when officers arrived.
5:24 p.m.: A request for a lift assist from Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service at a home in the 700 block of Reena Avenue was cancelled before they arrived.
5:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:38 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Foster Street.
6:44 p.m.: Information about being harassed on Facebook from a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street was documented.
6:58 p.m.: An officer wrote a report following a disturbance between two individuals in the 600 block of Grant Street and will pursue additional followup.
7:19 p.m.: A renter of a storage unit in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road signed a no consent form for items stolen from their unit.
11:33 p.m.: An officer checked on Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and found nothing out of order.
