Thursday, Oct. 17
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:40 a.m.: An officer checked a report of someone going through a dumpster in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. The officer found workers working on the building there.
5:41 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
5:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Agnes Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:18 a.m.: An officer noticed a student walking to school late. The officer gave the student a ride to school.
10:43 a.m.: A homeless man reportedly was in the public bathroom in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was gone when an officer arrived.
12:56 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1300 block of Montclair Place about a TV that was left out on the curb. The resident will have it removed.
1:54 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a scam call documented.
4:32 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Washington Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication and given a ride away from the area.
4:38 p.m.: A business reported a suspicious man in its store in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. An officer located the man and warned him not to return.
7:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 38-year-old woman in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
8:22 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Grove Street requested assistance removing another person from their home. The person left after an officer arrived.
10:11 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue.
10:32 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were transported to another facility.
