Monday, Oct. 7
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event, performed four crime-prevention services and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:10 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective brake lights.
2:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle parked at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. No one was in the vehicle or the park. No action was taken.
3:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:35 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for N1700 South Main Street which was outside of the city limits. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
7:56 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street wished to have a letter they received documented.
8:10 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire alarm at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue that turned out to be a false alarm.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Park Street about a former family member removing license plates from the resident’s vehicle. The officer advised that the issue was a civil matter.
5:06 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was walking a puppy down the street without a leash in the 200 block of South Main Street.
6:49 p.m.: An officer assisted Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation staff with transporting someone to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for questioning.
11:13 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported being harassed by a former girlfriend. Both parties were advised to stop contacting each other.
