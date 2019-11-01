Thursday, Oct. 31
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test and participated in one community policing event.
1:29 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle at the Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. A person there explained that they were closing the store for the night and would be heading home.
1:58 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for a defective brake light.
7:20 a.m.: An officer provided services to someone in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue following a complaint about suspicious activity.
8:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:18 a.m.: An officer captured a dog reportedly running at large in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The animal was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
10:09 a.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a semi that had jack-knifed at the intersection of State Highways 26 and 106.
10:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Janette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:03 a.m.: An officer spoke with youths in the 800 block of Van Buren Street who were throwing snowballs at a shed.
3:47 p.m.: A driver was contacted when their payment for a gas purchase at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue failed. The driver used his debit card and thought it had gone through, but he would stop back tomorrow to correct it.
4:10 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 46-year-old homeless man in the 300 block of Clarence Street following a complaint from a resident about a suspicious vehicle. The man said he was planning to get some sleep before going to work later in the evening.
5:17 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a property owner who served eviction papers on a tenant in the 100 block of South Third Street East.
6:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 400 block of McKee Court.
8:17 p.m.: A youth from Jackson Street who was home alone thought there was someone in the house. An officer checked the home and everything was fine. A sibling arrived and stayed with the youth.
10:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
