Thursday, Oct. 24
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event, and handled three home vacation checks and one confidential incident related to a school.
12:11 a.m.: A person from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a hotel voucher for the night was denied. They were referred to Jefferson County Human Services which provided them with more options.
12:39 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of West Sherman and Wilson avenues for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and warned for defective brake light and registration lamp. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
3:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
5:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone walking south in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The person was advised to use the bike trail because it was safer for walking.
5:39 a.m.: A 46-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of a person sleeping in their car in the parking lot.
7:39 a.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to stop at stop sign and for speeding in a school zone.
7:58 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Blackhawk Drive and State Highway 89 for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
8:39 a.m.: A Nasco employee reported that someone had paint-balled their building and fence. Photos were taken and the company will repaint to cover the damage. No further action was taken at this time.
9:18 a.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Montclair Place reported that the trash collection missed picking up a TV on the terrace in front of their house. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
10:09 a.m.: An employee from Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported that the awning of the business had been damaged during the night. An officer will follow up.
10:24 a.m.: An officer was called to remove someone from the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. The officer asked the person to leave and they did.
11:04 a.m.: Someone from Fort Community Credit Union in the 800 block of Madison Avenue reported that a wrong transaction had taken place. It was fixed and everything was fine.
11:24 a.m.: A resident from a group home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported being unhappy about living where he does. Staff was working to help the client find a new place to live.
12:29 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the first block of South Sixth Street was placed on the briefing board following a report from a resident that her front door had been vandalized.
12:59 p.m.: Someone from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard reported vandalism at the school. Additional followup is planned.
4:37 p.m.: Officers removed an unwanted individual from the 300 block of Woodland Drive when the person refused to leave at the request of the person who lives there.
6:32 p.m.: Officers were called for a disturbance at a group home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and wrote a report.
6:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:26 p.m.: Someone called for help from an officer for issues they were having in the 300 block of Monroe Street. An officer learned that it was a dispute between siblings and advised them to speak with their parents.
8:49 p.m.: Someone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported hearing someone pounding on a door in the hallway and yelling. It turned out to be a resident who got locked out of their room and was trying to wake someone to let them in.
9:19 p.m.: An officer served a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
9:23 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 900 block of Caswell Street and they were fine.
