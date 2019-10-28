Saturday, Oct. 26
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and administered two preliminary breath tests.
12:55 a.m.: A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:13 a.m.: The owner of Mangiami Italiano in the 200 block of South Main Street will be cited for serving alcohol after hours after an officer on patrol conducted a bar check.
8:49 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 800 block of Florence Street about her garbage cans being out since Tuesday.
10 a.m.: Information about an attempted scam at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue was documented.
10:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:33 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate youths who reportedly were on the top of the concession stand at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
12:51 p.m.: Individuals from the first block of North Main Street were advised to stay away from each other when one of them complained about being threatened by the other one.
12:58 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for several other violations.
1:01 p.m.: Someone from the 600 block of Jones Avenue who complained about a suspicious man taking photos was advised that it is legal to take pictures in public places.
2:29 p.m.: An officer was informed of a vehicle being driven poorly near North Main Street and Madison Avenue, and will keep a watch for it.
2:52 p.m.: A 21-year-old Helenville woman was cited in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving an 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue were called. One woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
5:26 p.m.: Information about a small, black dog running in yards near Lena Lane and East Highland Avenue was documented.
7:45 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by at Fort Memorial Hospital for an unruly male patient until he left with a family member.
8:19 p.m.: An officer secured a cargo door on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue that appeared to have been left open inadvertently.
9:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called for a customer who fell at the Smokehouse restaurant in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard, but the customer left before the ambulance arrived and did not wish any medical services.
11:05 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive spoke with an officer about how to handle a situation and the information was documented.
