Tuesday, Oct. 8
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, fingerprinted two individuals at their request, participated in three community policing events, performed five crime-prevention services and prepared two nuisance abatement letters.
1:07 a.m.: While an officer was at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, he was advised of a gas drive-off. A no-consent form was scanned for the store.
3:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:38 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Maple Street wished to have information about their car being rifled through during the night documented.
9:39 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Van Buren Street.
9:47 a.m.: A 33-year-old Racine woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
11:26 a.m.: A homeless person was found in the bathrooms in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. They were taken to Jefferson County Human Services to get help.
11:48 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive with whom the Madison Police Department was looking to speak.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:27 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck a fixed object with her vehicle in the 500 block of Bark River Drive, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
4:09 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue involving a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy and a 65-year-old Jefferson man.
4:34 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Washington Street wished to have information about their car being rifled through during the night documented.
4:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly appeared to be sleeping in a wheelchair in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
5:16 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy for failing to provide proof of insurance after being involved in a non-reportable accident with a 40-year-old Jefferson woman in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
6:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly barking in the 1400 block of Montclair Place.
6:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a vehicle belonging to a 32-year-old Janesville woman that was struck by an unidentified motorist in the parking lot in the 100 block of East Cramer Street. The hit-and-run accident is state-reportable and being investigated.
7:23 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of Mechanic Street where a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy struck a vehicle belonging to a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. This incident is related to the subsequent report at 7:36 p.m.
7:36 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Reena Avenue involving a 16-year-old and 20-year-old Fort Atkinson males and an 18-year-old Janesville male.
