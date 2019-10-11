Thursday, Oct. 10
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, prepared one nuisance complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
12:14 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of North High Street. The driver was unable to sleep and just was driving around to relax. No action was taken.
12:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:47 a.m.: An officer on patrol secured an open gate to a business in the 800 block of Highland Avenue. Everything else appeared to be fine.
6:01 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for someone at Opportunities, Inc. in the 200 block of East Cramer Street, but the person was unable to be located.
7:39 a.m.: A driver who was at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard had a coolant hose blow out on their vehicle. A call was made to the school’s main office and staff would send a maintenance employee out to assist the driver.
8:07 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of McMillen Street.
8:14 a.m.: An officer guided a semi-driver from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue who was lost and off the truck route back to the designated truck route.
9:04 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of North Third Street asked to speak with an officer about issues she was having with her bank account. The officer wrote a report.
9:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
12:55 p.m.: A truancy citation was issued to a student from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
1:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:53 p.m.: A group home client threatening the safety of others in the home was transported to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.
4:08 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance after she backed her vehicle into another vehicle in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue belonging to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, resulting in a non-reportable accident with no injuries.
4:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:14 p.m.: Damage to a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 500 block of McMillen Street was documented.
6:31 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for driving without a driver’s license or insurance and unsafe backing, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
8:01 p.m.: Emergency medical services were declined by a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East who had fallen and initially was unable to get up. She recovered shortly thereafter.
8:13 p.m.: Information from someone from the 300 block of Lincoln Street about a scam telephone call was documented.
8:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a woman who reportedly was intoxicated and stumbling near South Main and Elm streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.