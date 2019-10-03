Wednesday, Oct. 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:28 a.m.: An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Luther Elementary School and everything appeared to be normal.
5:37 a.m.: An officer removed a branch from the intersection of Grove and Park streets.
7:51 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for speeding in a school zone.
8:18 a.m.: A request for a welfare check of a resident in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive was cancelled when the person making the request was able to contact the resident and her son. Everything was fine.
9:06 a.m.: Someone from the first block of Margaret Avenue reported a low-hanging wire. An officer identified it as a cable wire and the resident will contact Charter Communications about it.
9:32 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Erick Street.
12:05 p.m.: The regular monthly siren test was completed successfully. All four city sirens are in working order.
12:17 p.m.: Information about a suspicious vehicle near Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street was documented.
12:31 p.m.: A fire alarm from the first block of Madison Avenue was cancelled as it was a result of the alarm company doing work on the alarm.
12:35 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive reported being scammed out of money and an officer wrote a report.
1:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of harassment from a resident from the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: A former student from the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard will be mailed a letter for trespassing.
2:50 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue presented a scam letter to be documented that they received through the mail.
4:13 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Fort Atkinson Gas in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Washington Street involving a 39-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson.
6:14 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred in the first block of Madison Avenue involving a 57-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of Fort Atkinson. The man was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance.
9:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 p.m.: A 45-year-old Cross Plains man was arrested in the first block of Roland Avenue when an officer on patrol checked a vehicle in which the alarm was activated. The man fled, but was captured and held on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and for knowingly fleeing/eluding an officer and obstructing. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
