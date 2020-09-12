Thursday, Sept. 10
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, checked on one business, participated in four community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
2:46 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the 500 block of Grant Street.
2:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:57 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the 100 block of Hickory Street.
7:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Edgerton woman in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle, driving without insurance and excessive window tint. She was issued a warning for cracked windshield and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
9:57 a.m.: Officers spoke with a family in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive who were having a disagreement over whether the parents of a baby could leave the house of the grandparents who did not want to let them go and were refusing to open a garage door for them.
10:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:57 a.m.: A man from the 300 block of Jackson Street spoke with an officer about getting the attention of the city personnel and/or We Energies to take care of an electrical line outside of his residence. The officer learned that the resident’s property is on the city’s list of properties that have trees that need attention. The officer will send a reminder to the city.
12:11 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the first block of North Main Street. The person was fine.
12:35 p.m.: A woman from the first block of South Sixth Street requested assistance in getting the father of their children removed from her home as he was refusing to leave.
1:14 p.m.: A 27-year-old Rockford, Ill., woman was cited in the first block of Madison Avenue for red light violation.
1:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an identity theft from a resident from the 800 block of Morrison Street.
2:48 p.m.: A 19-year-old Rice Lake man was cited in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage involving a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Klement Towing removed the younger man’s vehicle.
3:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:27 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive following a traffic complaint was placed on the briefing board.
3:55 p.m.: Information of suspicious findings from a resident from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue was documented.
6:42 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a child custody exchange in the 900 block of Grove Street.
