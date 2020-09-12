Friday, Sept. 11
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, and participated in two community policing events.
1:18 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue about a civil dispute over a dog.
4:34 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a request for a welfare check.
8:31 a.m.: A resident from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue signed a no consent form after reporting that the license plate on their vehicle was stolen.
10:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted about providing additional services and they will follow up.
1:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint, tinted windshield and no front plate was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South High Street.
2:35 p.m.: Someone reported a dead deer in the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Central Coast Lane. An officer removed it from the lane of traffic and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was informed so they could properly dispose of the carcass.
6:10 p.m.: Officers checked the welfare of a man in the 400 block of North Main Street and transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for a voluntary detention. An officer later transported him to Tellurian in Madison.
7:34 p.m.: Someone reported a theft of coins from the laundromat in the 900 block of South Main Street and wished to have the incident documented.
8:15 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of water pooled on the roadway in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard. It was believed to be the result of the rain and construction. The water was draining slowly.
8:49 p.m.: Officers spoke with a 41-year-old man in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue who was walking along and yelling at passing vehicles. He was intoxicated and agreed to go home for the night.
