Saturday, Sept. 12
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings and assisted one individual with keys locked in car.
2:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman who had been lying in the street in the 100 block of Lumber Street. She assured the officer she was fine and was able to care for herself.
2:48 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Monroe Street was warned for noise, following a complaint from a neighbor.
5:43 a.m.: A 39-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Street. He was warned for failing to stop at a stop sign.
5:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: A father wished to have it documented that his ex-wife failed to show for a scheduled child custody exchange at 8 a.m. at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:41 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle was disabled in the lane of traffic in the 500 block of Milo Street and an officer notified Butch’s Auto Body to assist her. The woman called back shortly afterward to say that a friend was coming to help her and she would not require assistance from Butch’s. Butch’s was advised.
9:37 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
9:56 a.m.: A 31-year-old Watertown woman was cited for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in the first block of South Water Street East. She was warned for violation of a traffic-control signal.
10:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Garfield Street about a tube TV that was left on the curb for trash pickup. The resident was advised of the proper disposal procedure for the television and would remove it from the curb.
12:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with the house members of a group home in the 300 block of Jefferson Street following a complaint that one of the residents was threatening the others. One member would be going to their mother’s home for the weekend and Jefferson County Human Services was advised of the situation.
1:01 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Craig Street reported that a political sign in their yard had been stolen.
2:18 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
2:56 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a residence in the 700 block of Badger Court.
3:05 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of residents in the 1200 block of Lillian Street. They were fine.
3:08 p.m.: A resident reported a vehicle was parked in the road at the intersection of North Third and Wilcox streets. An officer checked the area and found a driver having vehicular issues. The vehicle was moved out of the lane of traffic.
4:20 p.m.: Someone reported that a large number of nuts, bolts and screws had fallen from a truck in the 500 block of Jackson Street. An officer notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and asked that crews come through with the street sweeper on Monday.
4:20 p.m.: Someone reported that it appeared the barricades at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East had been moved. An officer checked and they were fine.
5:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of male juveniles from Jefferson about being in private property parking lots or businesses that were closed when they were found working on audio equipment in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue. They were moved along.
8:07 p.m.: Someone reported fireworks that appeared to be from near Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue. An officer determined that they were coming from an area west of the city limits.
8:08 p.m.: Another report of fireworks came from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue. The fireworks presumably were coming from the same location as in the prior call.
11:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with a male sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
