Sunday, Sept. 13
Officers followed up on one alarm and four 911 calls, and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:12 a.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of marijuana in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
1:46 a.m.: A 32-year-old man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail after he struck a parked vehicle with his vehicle in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
1:51 a.m.: An officer responded to the first block of South Main Street due to a report of a possible fight that had started prior to the officer’s arriving.
8:05 a.m.: An officer documented information about litter being dumped and a motorist driving over the grass at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
8:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:10 a.m.: A 30-year-old Whitewater woman was warned for disorderly conduct following a report from Fort Memorial Hospital staff that she was yelling and throwing items.
10:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for driving with an expired driver’s license and driving without insurance. The vehicle was parked legally.
1:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works staff to check on a possible pothole forming on the north end of the Robert Street bridge.
5:26 p.m.: No officers were available for a request for an officer to stand by for a child custody exchange in the 900 block of Grove Street.
5:32 p.m.: A Florida man asked that an officer check the welfare of his son, in the 100 block of North Main Street, whom he has not been able to reach by telephone. The son was found sleeping and fine, and would contact his father.
5:50 p.m.: Officers will follow up on a report of a domestic abuse incident in the 800 block of Grove Street when a 38-year-old Madison man fled the area prior to officers’ arriving at the address. There was probable cause to arrest him for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery.
6:20 p.m.: A report was completed for a hit-and-run accident in which a sign was damaged in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:23 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested help for a deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highway 106 and North Shore Road. The driver was arrested by the deputy for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
9:28 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a child custody issue documented.
10:36 p.m.: Following a complaint, a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street was warned for loud music and advised to keep the volume down.
11:25 p.m.: An officer replaced a pedestrian sign that had been moved in the 100 block of North Main Street.
