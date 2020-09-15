Monday, Sept. 14
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, and performed three crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident.
2:09 a.m.: Fort Atkinson’s Fire and Rescue unit assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint from another tenant of someone banging on a wall.
6:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
7:52 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of North Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for following too closely when she struck another vehicle belonging to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
8:20 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street. The person was fine.
8:38 a.m.: An employee from the Fort Atkinson Engineering Department reported that a vehicle was parked in the 300 block of Clarence Street which was marked for paving with signs advising drivers not to park there and clearly were visible. The vehicle had been moved when an officer arrived.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and an officer responded to a call of a driver slumped over the steering wheel in the 600 block of Jackson Street. The driver was a relative of the caller who did not know if the driver was breathing as the caller’s wife had not approached the driver who was found just sleeping.
11:50 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Linden Street wished to have information about their vehicle being damaged documented.
12:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:19 p.m.: A 45-year-old Madison man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
3:55 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information about being harassed documented.
4:06 p.m.: Someone from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information of a person driving without a valid driver’s license documented.
4:24 p.m.: Someone reported young children playing outside without any parental supervision in the 700 block of Frederick Avenue. There were no children outside when an officer spoke with the parents about the complaint. Jefferson County Human Services was advised of the incident.
4:56 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of a counterfeit bill that Lions Quick Mart had received.
5:07 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue.
5:09 p.m.: A caller provided information about observing a motorist driving recklessly over the past couple of days in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive, thought to be suicidal, was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. Jefferson County Human Services arranged for the man to be returned home for the night with arrangements for additional assistance to be provided the next day.
6:16 p.m.: A copy of a restraining order was delivered to be kept on file at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
6:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of North Third Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:56 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver who reportedly was intoxicated in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
