Tuesday, Sept. 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in three community policing events and performed two crime-prevention services.
3:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:14 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information documented.
5:11 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1600 block of Jamesway following a medical alert being activated. Everything was fine.
7:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
7:56 a.m.: An officer checked a residence in the 800 block of Grove Street looking for a person but the person was not there.
9:42 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Highland Avenue wished to have information about an ongoing traffic complaint documented.
9:52 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Jackson Street and a referral to Jefferson County Human Services was made.
9:59 a.m.: Information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue was documented.
11:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old West Allis man was cited at the intersection of Adams Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
12:03 p.m.: A sick woodchuck in the 400 block of Edward Street was shot.
12:06 p.m.: A woman who walked away from a group home in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane later was located and returned to the home.
12:19 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice at the intersection of South Sixth Street and Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of Jefferson County Human Services.
1:56 p.m.: A 61-year-old Lake Mills woman was warned for following too close, resulting in a non-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue involving a 17-year-old female and a 74-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson.
2:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a man in the 300 block of Washington Street who had fallen out of a wheelchair.
2:09 p.m.: Someone reported a dog left in a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street. The windows were down a little and the owner was contacted. The owner had been in the store a short time and the dog was fine.
2:34 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street.
2:44 p.m.: A request for assistance from the Madison Police Department was fulfilled.
3:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue about a possible injunction violation.
4:40 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a domestic battery incident that occurred in the 100 block of South Main Street in the early morning hours three days ago.
5:36 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a civil issue.
5:54 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that was involved in a complaint of theirs. The vehicle last was seen heading on Madison Avenue from State Highway 26.
6:23 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about something documented.
11:11 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital. An officer responded but assistance was not needed.
11:21 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Ralph Street asked to have an intoxicated individual removed from the home. The person was removed and transported to a detox facility.
11:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
