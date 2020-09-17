Wednesday, Sept. 16
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services and handled three confidential incidents.
8:05 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of West Cramer Street related to children crossing the street mid-block and motorists not paying attention was placed on the briefing board. The school was advised of the complaint.
8:09 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
8:36 a.m.: An 18-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, both of Fort Atkinson, were arrested in the 400 block of Jefferson Street following a couple of 911 calls about a domestic disturbance. They each were charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and both posted bond. They were released after being booked.
9:41 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Nadig Drive wished to have information about a theft from her yard documented.
10 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
10:17 a.m.: A woman reported damage to a window on her home in the 600 block of Robert Street and signed a no consent form. There were no known suspects.
10:45 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 82-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
11:26 a.m.: An officer spoke with a reportedly disruptive housemate at a group home in the 300 block of Rogers Street who ultimately agreed to accompany a staff member to the hospital.
11:58 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a residence in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12:56 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Banker Road for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for improper stop at a stop sign.
1:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street. The family believed the person needed additional medical attention and they would take the family member to Fort Memorial Hospital on their own.
1:51 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice and warning for speeding in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
1:57 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue.
2:35 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department reported a possible burning violation in the 900 block of Madison Avenue, but an officer was unable to locate any signs of burning.
2:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was being driven poorly in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
3:04 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report information about a child custody situation that they wished to have documented.
3:06 p.m.: Someone from the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
3:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Armenia Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:19 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue wished to have information about a scam documented.
3:32 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Garfield Street wished to have it documented that a political sign was missing from their property.
3:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department provided mutual aid to another fire department along State Highway 26 when they brought a tender to help with a fire.
4:44 p.m.: Information about a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
5:27 p.m.: A 12-year-old boy was warned for disorderly conduct at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue following a complaint that he was hanging around causing problems.
8:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North High and East Cramer streets for failing to provide proof of insurance, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to carry driver’s license on person and warned for failing to signal.
11:42 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street wished to have information documented.
