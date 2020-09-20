Thursday, Sept. 17
12:17 a.m.: An officer spoke with some occupants in a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street who were playing Pokemon Go. They would be leaving shortly.
12:47 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Main Street. An officer spoke with a person who lives in an apartment close by, and that person and a friend were on their way there.
2:23 a.m.: Following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Rock River Park, at Sinnissippi Road, an officer spoke with two individuals and they were moved along.
7:37 a.m.: An officer served papers on a resident in the first block of Harrison Street.
7:43 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
7:55 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Grove Street and South Third Street West. An officer stood by for traffic control until the vehicle was removed by a towing service that the woman called.
9:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man and woman in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue which was initiated by a report from the man that the woman was contacting his friends and his new girlfriend’s friends. Both were advised that bad-mouthing each other through conversations or text messages to their children and/or friends was hurtful, unproductive and not a good role model for their children. They agreed they would be more civil and only convey information that was relevant to moving forward.
10:07 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street. The driver had the proper paperwork.
10:22 a.m.: A 92-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.
12:30 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of children from a family who had transferred from one school district to the School District of Fort Atkinson, but the children had not yet been enrolled. The officer spoke with the mother and wrote a report.
12:45 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a driver in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street pour alcohol into a cup and drive away. A description and license plate were provided but the vehicle was unable to be located. Officers will continue to watch for the vehicle.
1:10 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of Lucile Street about a scam.
2:33 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported a problem with people allowing their dogs to defecate in the resident’s yard.
3:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with students at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East about the importance of wearing facemasks.
3:52 p.m.: A youth reported being threatened by another youth in the 200 block of North Main Street, but the offending youth was unable to be located.
3:55 p.m.: Someone reported a vehicle parked on the grass in the 900 block of West Blackhawk Drive. It was gone when an officer arrived.
3:58 p.m.: The owner of a dog in the 600 block of Jackson Street was warned for his dog leaving his yard when his neighbor complained that her dog had been attacked by his dog.
4:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:53 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Frederick Avenue.
5:21 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of East Street wished to have information about a scam documented.
7:44 p.m.: A parent spoke with an officer about their children being left home alone. The child custody arrangements were modified so that the children no longer will be left on their own for lengthy periods of time.
8:26 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a black Mercedes in which the driver reportedly threw a garbage can in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and drove away.
9:31 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:06 p.m.: A woman and an eight-month-old baby looking for a place to stay were found in the 200 block of South Water Street East. They were transported to Fort Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.
