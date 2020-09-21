Friday, Sept. 18
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and five 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
3:08 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person from the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue being sought by another law enforcement agency.
3:57 a.m.: The owner of a boat and trailer parked in violation of the parking ordinances in the 400 block of Curtis Circle was warned.
4:04 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Public Works Department staff was advised of a water main break in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
10:06 a.m.: No warnings or citations were issued or injuries sustained when a driver struck a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 900 block of South Main Street.
11:43 a.m.: Information about a scam telephone call from a resident in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard was documented.
11:52 a.m.: Information about a scam call from a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street was documented.
1:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent and Jefferson County Human Services when a child showed up for classes at Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street, but was not registered.
1:45 p.m.: An officer spoke with a homeowner in the 300 block of South Water Street East about tires and TVs that were left on the curb for trash pickup. The residents were informed about the proper disposal regulations for those items. The officer will follow up.
1:46 p.m.: Information about a scam telephone call from a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East was documented.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:41 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Zida Street about the mess and noise from his chickens, following a complaint from a neighbor.
2:58 p.m.: A driver was warned by an officer for driving in a barricaded area at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, and he moved the vehicle.
3:22 p.m.: A juvenile was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: An employee from Goodwill in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a theft and signed a no consent form.
4:13 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
5:58 p.m.: A resident from near Maple Street and Spry Avenue was warned for a smoky fire.
6:23 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of youths near North Water and North Main streets and warned them to stay out of the roadway.
8:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for defective tail lights and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:08 p.m.: A father from Jefferson Street reported that his son left their home without permission. The boy later was located and a parent picked him up.
9:04 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 300 block of Washington Street and the individual was fine.
