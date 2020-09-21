Saturday, Sept. 19

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three alarms and two 911 calls, and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.

9:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration. She was warned for speeding.

10:13 a.m.: A representative from another law enforcement agency asked that an officer stand by in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue while they attempted to contact a resident there. The person for whom they were looking was not there and they would try again later.

11:06 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on individuals in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. The individuals were fine and the person making the request was apprised.

11:37 a.m.: An officer stood by while a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street sold a cell phone to a resident from another city. The transaction took place without incident.

12:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:41 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.

2:05 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a report from a driver that someone struck his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and left without contacting him. An in-house accident form will be completed.

2:22 p.m.: Officers will follow up tomorrow on a traffic complaint that reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

3:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a toddler from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street.

4:43 p.m.: An officer from the Madison Police Department asked that an officer check for a person at a residence in the 100 block of Spry Avenue who was driving a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident in their city. The vehicle was not there and there was no answer at the apartment door.

6:38 p.m.: Two youths playing on private property in the 700 block of Oak Street were moved along.

7:20 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a residence in the first block of Jackson Street for a complaint of the odor of natural gas. A burner on a stove accidentally had been left on.

7:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who fell in the parking lot in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:23 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of two suspicious vehicles parked in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and found no issues.

9:40 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned following a complaint about harassment from a resident in the 300 block of North High Street. He was advised that any further contact with the complainant would result in a citation.

