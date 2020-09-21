Sunday, Sept. 20
Officers followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and conducted three business checks.
2:15 a.m.: A resident reported a man pounding on a door in the first block of South Fifth Street, but the man was gone when the officer arrived.
2:55 a.m.: An employee was warned at the 10-62 Saloon in the first block of South Water Street East for people being in the bar after hours.
3:17 a.m.: A repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.
5:44 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the 100 block of North Third Street.
6:56 a.m.: Someone reported a van that was parked in the 400 block of Converse Street for four days without being moved and that a man had urinated out of the van door this morning. An officer spoke with the man who said he and his girlfriend had been living there for the past couple of days and the liquid coming out the van door was old coffee. They were advised of the parking ordinance and their vehicle tires were chalked. They said they would move. The officer advised them that they would be checked again in 48 hours.
8:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Frederick Avenue reported that her apartment was damaged by an ex-boyfriend last night. She signed a no consent form in the amount of $300 and an officer will follow up.
8:54 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to complain about individuals, including his ex-wife, living in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East and sending annoying messages to him last night. He drove past the vehicle and noticed beer cans strewn about the vehicle with a squirrel drinking from one of the cans. The man has reported this situation with the same complaints several times in the past. The information was documented and officers will keep an eye on the situation.
9:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:18 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of South Third Street East for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and a verbal warning for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
12:21 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail was placed on the briefing board.
12:49 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue reported that another person appeared to be disposing of political signs in a dumpster. An officer would follow up.
1:26 p.m.: A 17-year-old Jefferson female was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct following a complaint that she and another person were causing a disturbance at a former employer’s business in the 100 block of Madison Avenue. She was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and released.
3:46 p.m.: An officer stood by for a man while he retrieved some of his belongings from the 500 block of South High Street. He will receive his remaining belongings at a later date.
6:23 p.m.: An officer assisted a woman in the 1200 block of Lillian Street.
7:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any individuals in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Avenue who reportedly were removing political signs from people’s yards.
7:34 p.m.: A driver reported a disabled vehicle parked to the side of the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue. An officer checked and found a tow truck had been called and was preparing to remove the vehicle from the intersection.
8:21 p.m.: An officer checked on a father in the 200 block of North Main Street who was running out of formula for his baby after a failed attempt to call 911. The officer provided the man with information on whom to call for assistance.
10:35 p.m.: The Oconomowoc Police Department asked that an officer contact a male who was thought to be in the 1200 block of Talcott Street, but he was unable to be located.
