Monday, Sept. 21
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services and three business checks, and handled two confidential incidents.
12:02 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 700 block of Florence Street for smoke in the house after a resident burned something in the microwave.
5:31 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for child safety restraint violation. She was warned for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and no tail lights.
8:03 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of South High Street wished to have it documented that her car had been hit with eggs during the night.
8:16 a.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive reported that political signs were stolen from his yard last night. There are no suspects.
9:18 a.m.: A 25-year-old Sullivan man was taken into custody on a warrant through the Price County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported from Oak Street to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. After the booking process and posting bond, he was released.
9:44 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of South Main Street wished to have it documented that political signs on his property had been damaged during the night. An officer took pictures documenting the damage.
10:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person who fell at the intersection of North Main Street and North Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:59 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of Robert Street reported that the mirror on her parked vehicle had been struck by an unknown motorist during the night. A state-reportable accident form will be completed.
11:13 a.m.: An officer spoke with a mother and her adult son who were arguing about a visitor of her son’s who the mother wanted to leave the home. The officer advised the mother that, as an adult, her son was entitled to have guests, and her option was to evict her son from the residence; otherwise, it was a civil matter.
12:04 p.m.: A resident from Krause Avenue reported that political signs were stolen from their property.
12:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:54 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Jackson Street wished to have information about scam calls they received documented.
1:30 p.m.: A youth stealing a bike from a residence in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue returned it when the homeowner caught him. He apologized and returned the bike, explaining that he needed money. The homeowner spoke with an officer and provided a description of the youth. An officer later located the boy, and spoke with him and his mother regarding the incident. The boy was warned for theft.
1:33 p.m.: An officer was asked to check on a dog reportedly left in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East, but the owner took the animal in the house before the officer arrived. The dog was fine.
3:02 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man for driving with an expired driver’s license.
3:47 p.m.: An officer checked on a person with a medical alert pendant that had been activated in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue. The person was fine.
4:10 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue wished to have information about a fraudulent telephone call documented.
5:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive who were in a snit about issues involving their dogs. They have a meeting scheduled later in the day with the apartment manager about their issues. No action was taken.
5:52 p.m.: A complaint about loud music in the 800 block of Grove Street was determined to be unfounded.
6:47 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Lumber Street.
7:40 p.m.: A mother from the 400 block of Armenia Street reported that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was parked outside and harassing her daughter. An officer arrived after the male left and the daughter did not wish to file any complaint at this time.
9:46 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The passenger, who had a valid license, took over the driving.
10:13 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
10:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the first block of North Third Street about a child custody dispute.
