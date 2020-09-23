Tuesday, Sept. 22
1:12 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and everything appeared to be fine.
3 a.m.: An officer checked on two open gates at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard. Everything appeared safe and the gates were secured.
3:16 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and found that it belonged to an employee who was closing the restaurant.
7:26 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a carbon monoxide detector that was activated in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
7:35 a.m.: Someone reported a tool box on the side of the road in the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street, but an officer was unable to locate it when they looked for it.
7:48 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping. He was warned for nonregistration of vehicle, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and driving without insurance.
9:37 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and asked that an officer check the welfare of a resident and they were fine.
9:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for driving without insurance, and warned for speeding and littering at the intersection of Park and South Main streets.
10:23 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a youth who reportedly was driving a lawn mower in the road near Hickory and Adams streets.
11:32 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:14 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a mail scam documented.
12:22 p.m.: Information about possible homeless people living in the 1000 block of North Main Street was documented.
1:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:53 p.m.: An officer stood by with a suicidal resident on Maple Street pending the arrival of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
2:54 p.m.: An officer mediated an argument and disorderly conduct incident between a group home client and staff in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
4:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
4:13 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a written warning for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
4:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: A City of Fort Atkinson employee asked that an officer check the validity of a felon’s application to vote.
4:40 p.m.: A 66-year-old Cambridge woman was issued a 15-day correction notice in the 300 block of Rogers Street for expired vehicle registration.
6:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of Spry Avenue.
6:35 p.m.: Someone reported that a rummage sale sign was removed from city property at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
6:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:18 p.m.: Information about an incident that occurred at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
8:14 p.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street, and a 32-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:22 p.m.: A resident wished to have it documented that political signs were stolen from their property in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:49 p.m.: An officer turned off lights that were left on at the tennis courts at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
11:01 p.m.: A 19-year-old Watertown driver was cited at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance, and warned for driving without headlights and expired vehicle registration.
11:45 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Sinnissippi Drive and informed a man that he needed to move the vehicle as he was in a park after hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.