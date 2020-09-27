Thursday, Sept. 24

Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services and one business check, participated in one community policing event and handled two confidential incidents.

1:10 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and found the occupants were putting on a spare tire.

3:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who fell on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:30 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Jefferson and North Third streets for failing to yield from stop sign resulting in a state-reportable accident. Klement Towing and Butch’s Auto Body were called for tows, and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for cleanup services.

8:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue. The driver was warned for improper left turn.

8:12 a.m.: A 55-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Jones Avenue.

8:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Chippewa Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:23 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person from the 800 block of Grove Street who was wanted on a warrant.

8:49 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Highland Avenue and U.S. Highway 12 and warned for passing in a no-passing zone.

8:52 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of possible voter fraud.

12:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue also was called for assistance.

12:36 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Van Buren Street.

1:29 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 1500 block of Radhika Street for a landlord and tenant who were resolving an issue.

1:42 p.m.: An officer stood by at a child custody exchange in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. A child was turned over to an aunt without incident.

1:55 p.m.: A Jefferson County Human Services employee asked that an officer stand by while she contacted a client in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.

2:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:49 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 300 block of North Third Street was placed on the briefing board.

6:24 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department requested assistance with contacting a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street, but the resident was not at the address at the time. Whitewater police were notified.

6:34 p.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint that they were yelling at each other. They refused to identify themselves and denied that they had been arguing.

7:38 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Riverside Drive reported that a political sign in their yard had been damaged.

7:38 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue reported a man asking questions about home security. An officer spoke with the man and advised him to secure a direct seller’s permit.

8:17 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for stalking behavior after a complaint about a suspicious male following a female employee from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street.

10:56 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for felony fleeing/eluding following a request from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for help with a high-speed chase in the area. The man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

11:13 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the 300 block of Jackson Street following a complaint.

