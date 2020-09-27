Friday, Sept. 25
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, and prepared eight citations for residents failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.
12:27 a.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Unit and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 500 block of Washington Street for a person who had died.
7:49 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street along with a nuisance abatement complaint letter related to junk in the yard.
9:21 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:26 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported theft from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
10:12 a.m.: A 67-year-old Mountain Home, Ark., woman was cited at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. She was warned for speeding.
10:23 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about scam calls documented from someone professing to be a representative of the Social Security Administration.
11:28 a.m.: A woman from the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard reported being contacted by a representative from Publisher’s Clearinghouse wanting money so that another person could deliver a vehicle and cash to her. An officer stopped by and informed her that this was a scam.
11:55 a.m.: Someone reported that a motorist struck a pedestrian sign in the 700 block of Madison Avenue and dragged it to a parking lot. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to return the sign to its proper place.
12:27 p.m.: A husband and wife from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department regarding mail they have been receiving accusing them of owing money on past due bills for a credit card they never opened. An officer located a number for them to call and obtain appropriate help.
12:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:05 p.m.: A complaint for information only for a resident from the 300 block of Jefferson Street was prepared.
2:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:07 p.m.: Information about a child custody exchange that took place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
6:05 p.m.: An officer stopped in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue to check on a suspicious vehicle.
7:39 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 300 block of Madison Avenue was transported to the Humane Society of Jefferson County when the owner was unable to be located.
9:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:31 p.m.: Four youths were cited for underage consumption of alcohol when an anonymous caller reported loud music, voices and trucks in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.