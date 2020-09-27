Saturday, Sept. 26
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and performed and crime-prevention service and one bar check.
1:13 a.m.: A tenant from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported an argument between two other tenants in the building. Officers spoke with the arguing tenants and a woman involved in the dispute departed the premises.
1:59 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Barrie Street signed a no consent form for political signs stolen from their property.
2:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:33 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
8:04 a.m.: Information about a failed child exchange that was supposed to take place in front of the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West was documented.
9:50 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
9:53 a.m.: A tent that blew over at the farmers market in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue struck another vehicle. The owners of the properties exchanged information and will handle the matter on their own.
11:16 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for red light violation and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
1:01 p.m.: The driver of a vehicle was contacted by an officer following a report that he had failed to pay for a gas purchase at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. He advised that he told the clerk which pump he used when he paid for the gas, but he was not paying attention when the purchase actually was rung up. He would return to pay for the fuel.
1:07 p.m.: An officer checked on a driver reportedly sitting in his vehicle in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and vomiting. The driver believed that most likely it was the result of eating something that did not agree with him, but he did not require any assistance.
1:13 p.m.: An employee from Country Inn and Suites in the 1600 block of Doris Drive reported that a patron who was supposed to be checked out by noon was refusing to leave. When an officer arrived, the patron was packing his vehicle. The officer stood by until the person left the parking lot.
2:31 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
3:03 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver near North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
4:53 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of an altercation between two people in the 1100 block of North High Street.
5:09 p.m.: Someone from Humphrey Floral and Gift reported that a donation canister had been stolen from their property.
8:32 p.m.: A 50-year-old Madison man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a complaint that he was being verbally abusive and refusing to leave a residence in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. He posted bond and was released.
9:25 p.m.: A man from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue requested assistance from an officer about a report that his dog was being abused in Ellsworth. The officer would ask the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on the dog.
9:56 p.m.: While an officer was handling the complaint that occurred at 8:32 p.m., someone reported that the man was involved in a strangulation incident at the same address that occurred the previous day. The information will be referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
10:03 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a possible underage drinking party on North Fourth Street.
11:08 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East asked that a person be removed from their home, but the person was gone when the officer arrived.
