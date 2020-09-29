Monday, Sept. 28
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up four 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and one business check, and prepared 15 citations for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations.
1:37 a.m.: An officer noticed a street light in the 300 block of Edward Street was out, and it was reported to We Energies.
2:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:41 a.m.: An officer noticed a street light in the 800 block of Boldt Street was out; it was reported to We Energies.
2:52 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle near North High and Heth streets. He spoke with the driver who said he was borrowing his friend’s vehicle and the friend confirmed that was the case. No action was taken.
7:01 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street about bulk trash items sitting on the curb. The bulk trash collection was last week and will not be occurring until next week. The resident agreed to set the items back until a more appropriate time.
9:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals in the 300 block of Monroe Street following a complaint that they were yelling at each other. They explained that they only were talking and suggested that it might have been loud over the weekend when they had friends over. They were advised of the complaint.
9:58 a.m.: A request for extra patrol between 10 p.m. and midnight for a vehicle in which the driver regularly plays a loud bass during those hours was placed on the briefing board.
10:05 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a suspicious telephone call message left on their answering machine documented.
10:42 a.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of North High Street reported that her brother had stolen her vehicle from her home. The vehicle later was located behind some storage sheds.
11:41 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department fire chief was unable to locate the source of a reported odor of gas in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
2:15 p.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about a battery/assault incident that occurred in her apartment last week. The officer will follow up.
2:22 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with the arrest of a juvenile.
3:23 p.m.: An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue when he reported that he found his cat dead under his porch.
3:48 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, driving without insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues involving a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
4:03 p.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital reported that a woman walked away from the emergency room prior to being officially discharged. The woman was found at her home in Jefferson and the Jefferson Police Department checked on her.
4:19 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue provided information about observations of a suspicious person earlier in the day.
5:05 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue.
6:56 p.m.: A 43-year-old man was arrested for a retail theft that occurred at Pick ’n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. A complaint will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to be prepared for a state charge. After being processed, the man was released.
7:43 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the donation container in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
7:44 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the donation container in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:44 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the donation container in the 100 block of South Main Street.
7:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the donation container in the first block of Madison Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: An officer spoke with an intoxicated 43-year-old man in the 100 block of South Main Street, following a complaint that he was pulling on doors in the area. He was warned for his behavior and moved.
9:41 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female for expired vehicle registration.
10:20 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a complaint from a woman who reported that an ex-boyfriend was at her door. The man was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing, and was advised that he no longer was welcome at the property.
10:27 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Martin Street.
10:55 p.m.: A 17-year-old male on North High Street was warned by an officer to do what his parents told him to do and follow house rules, following a call from the boy’s father that he was acting up.
11:01 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Adams Street.
