Tuesday, Sept. 29
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and five 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, prepared one citation for failing to comply with animal licensing regulations and handled one confidential incident related to suspicious activity.
12:29 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and spoke with the driver. The driver would be leaving shortly.
2:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of West Hilltop Trail to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:31 a.m.: A nonreportable traffic accident report will be completed, following a complaint from a caller who reported seeing a woman driver strike another vehicle in the parking lot of the apartments in the 900 block of South Main Street.
5:52 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a male who reportedly was acting strange along the bike path in the 1600 block of Farmco Lane.
7:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:45 a.m.: An officer retrieved a reportedly abandoned bicycle from the 500 block of Barrie Street and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage, where it was inventoried and stored.
10:35 a.m.: Someone reported that a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street might have walked away from that block. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A telephone call was made to the facility and staff had an account of everyone there. It was thought that the person might have been another neighborhood resident out for a walk.
10:45 a.m.: A 32-year-old male client from a group home in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard was issued a written warning for disorderly conduct after slapping a staff member on the arm.
12:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and driving without insurance was issued to a 20-year-old Stoughton woman at the Main Street bridge.
1:19 p.m.: An officer was called to help with a disorderly conduct incident at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
2:12 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue when two employees attempting to change a smoke detector accidentally set off the fire alarm.
3:04 p.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Peterson Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about being followed around town by another woman.
3:17 p.m.: An officer responded to the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital to speak with a man about being bitten by a feral cat in the first block of Wilson Avenue.
3:56 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the 400 block of South Sixth Street who wished to have information about something documented.
6:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of Lucile Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:46 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint of a motorist in the 400 block of Mechanic Street revving an engine. All was quiet when the officer arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.