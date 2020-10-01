Wednesday, Sept. 30
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car and participated in one community policing event over Zoom.
3:47 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers check on a person reportedly attempting to break into a vehicle in the N1700 block of Maple Street, but no person or activity was located.
8:24 a.m.: An officer checked on East Riverwalk for a few minutes.
8:35 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson woman was issued a correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Grant and South Fifth streets. She was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
9:57 a.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
10:30 a.m.: A woman from the first block of Margaret Avenue reported that her unlocked vehicle had been ransacked during the night and some items were stolen.
11:28 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street.
11:37 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of Van Buren Street.
11:38 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Greene Street reported that two unlocked vehicles were rifled through during the night and a small amount of change was taken from one.
11:56 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail reported that two unlocked vehicles were rifled through during the night and items were stolen. A no consent form was signed.
12:15 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for child abuse in the 1100 block of North High Street and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A criminal complaint will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
12:31 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail wished to have information about suspicious activity documented.
12:55 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street signed a no consent form after reporting a theft from her vehicle that she believed occurred during the day yesterday.
2:15 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street reported a theft from his vehicle and signed a no consent form.
2:24 p.m.: An officer assisted another agency.
3:21 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:26 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud incident at the Goodwill store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
5:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:03 p.m.: A 70-year-old woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive reportedly wandered off from the home, but she returned a short while later. She just had gone for a walk.
9:11 p.m.: A woman from the first block of North Main Street reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her via text messages. An officer was unable to reach the ex-boyfriend but left a message for him to stop contacting the woman.
9:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:24 p.m.: An officer on patrol reported a dog running at large near Sherman Avenue and North Main Street. The owner was out looking for the dog and located it.
