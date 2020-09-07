Saturday, Sept. 5
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, conducted one bar check and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets for defective tail lamp and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
9 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Barrie Street wished to have it documented that political signs were stolen from their property.
10:08 a.m.: A 27-year-old Illinois man was cited in the 800 block of North Main Street for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
10:39 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Adams Street wished to have it documented that political signs were stolen from their property.
1:32 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of South Main Street wished to have it documented that political signs on their property were damaged.
3:40 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fontana male was cited for driving a motorcycle without a cycle license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street, and warned for driving without insurance.
5:12 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:02 p.m.: A woman reported a dog running loose that approached her in the 300 block of South Main Street. An officer arrived and picked up the animal until the owner arrived at the Fort Atkinson Police Department to retrieve it.
8:19 p.m.: A request for extra patrol was put on the briefing board for motorists failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South High Street and South Third Street East.
9:03 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested in the 200 block of Adams Street following a complaint about a disturbance. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail.
10:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.