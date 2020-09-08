Sunday, Sept. 6
Officers followed up on two 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:15 a.m.: A resident from near West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street provided information.
12:27 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint about loud noise in the 1600 block of Doris Drive.
12:29 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard complained about a neighbor’s dog barking. There were no dogs barking when an officer checked; however, the neighbor was advised of the complaint.
1:21 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive reported an unattended fire in the area; however, an officer was unable to confirm the complaint.
3:11 a.m.: A resident from Roland Avenue reported seeing two unknown individuals on his neighbor’s property. Officers spoke with an individual who was walking home.
8:04 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of a low-hanging branch in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue, but everything looked fine when an officer checked.
8:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Unit assisted a resident in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
9:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of North Main Street for no brake lights and failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:10 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney review will be prepared for a domestic incident that occurred a few days ago in the 400 block of North High Street.
10:16 a.m. We Energies was notified of a long tree branch over power lines in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
11:57 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle from Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and transported to the city garage.
1:04 p.m.: Information about vehicles rifled through during the night in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was documented.
1:23 p.m.: A man walking his dog reported that another dog from near Stacy Lane and Radloff Street came out of his yard and approached his dog. An officer spoke with both parties.
1:37 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:10 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice at the Main Street bridge for defective exhaust and failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver was warned for a cracked windshield.
2:53 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle that has been parked in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane was advised that their vehicle needs to be removed, following a complaint from the owner of the business.
2:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any dogs reportedly barking in the 600 block of Robert Street.
3:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the first block of Spry Avenue after they reported losing money in an internet scam.
5:39 p.m.: A male wished to have it documented that his brother was not dropped off at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for a scheduled transfer time. Another drop-off time was scheduled for tomorrow, and he would wait until then to see if his brother is dropped off before taking any action.
6:05 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have information documented.
6:29 p.m.: An officer removed traffic cones from the road in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
8:31 p.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the first block of Jackson Street.
8:47 p.m.: Someone brought a lost dog from the area of Krause Avenue and South Main Street to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was contacted and they will be picking the dog up.
9:07 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street advised she was being harassed by her neighbors. An officer spoke with everyone and they all were warned for disorderly conduct.
9:43 p.m.: Someone reported a traffic complaint in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but an officer was unable to locate the vehicle described in the complaint.
10:01 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the first block of South Water Street East and she was fine.
11:09 p.m.: A father from the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard reported that his daughter ran away from home. An officer located the daughter while on the way to the father’s residence and returned the daughter to her home.
