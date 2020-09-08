Monday, Sept. 7
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
1:40 a.m.: An officer swept glass from the road to the curb at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street, and notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Works so crews could remove it.
1:46 a.m.: An officer replaced pedestrian crossing signs that had been removed from the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
6:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street.
7:57 a.m.: A 61-year-old Wood Dale, Ill., man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
9:07 a.m.: An 18-year-old Watertown male was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
9:18 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street wished to have information about their building being pelted with eggs over the weekend documented.
9:50 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Shirley Street reported a sewer backup in her basement. An employee from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and will take care of the problem.
11:03 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have information about someone pounding on her door, ringing her doorbell and running away documented.
11:28 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Healy Lane wished to have information about a suspicious telephone call documented.
11:58 a.m.: A woman who spent the night with a friend in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that her friend left her there and has all of her belongings in his car. An officer later spoke with her, and she reported that she had another friend on the way. She requested no further assistance.
12:59 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Main Street.
2:16 p.m.: A resident complained about loud music coming from an apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street and asserted that it was a frequent occurrence. The tenant was advised that this would be his last warning.
3:32 p.m.: A domestic violence incident was reported in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
3:33 p.m.: Someone complained about a couple of people on the Main Street bridge collecting signatures to recall Gov. Tony Evers. They were told that the people were allowed to do that as long as they were not blocking pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk and being disorderly.
4:25 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 Navaho Court extinguished a fire that was generating a lot of smoke from burning wet papers.
5:44 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle located at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department’s garage where it was inventoried and placed in storage.
7:04 p.m.: Someone requested that information about a child custody situation at the Fort Atkinson Police Department be documented.
7:34 p.m.: Three individuals were warned in the 1100 block of North High Street for a loud verbal argument.
11:21 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for driving without insurance.
