Tuesday, Sept. 8
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in four community policing events and handled two confidential incidents.
3:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue.
3:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:11 a.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the Main Street bridge for red light violation.
9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:52 a.m.: A woman from the 1600 block of Premier Place wished to have information about a scam call documented.
10:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:46 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for help with problems they were having with the relay telephone at their home and an officer helped them.
12:37 p.m.: An officer noticed a tree limb in the street in the 300 block of Lincoln Street and called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove it.
1:07 p.m.: Information about signs stolen from a yard in the first block of East Hilltop Trail was documented.
3:16 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited on Campus Drive for unnecessary acceleration and issued a 15-day correction notice for cracked windshield.
4:08 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street. The person was taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital.
5:41 p.m.: We Energies Digger’s Hotline was called for an emergency locate in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
5:57 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street and the person was fine.
6:21 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue signed a no consent form when she discovered a window screen on her home that was bent.
6:34 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and reported that a resident left a home from an undisclosed address and asked for officers to keep an eye out for the individual.
8:45 p.m.: A juvenile reportedly ran away from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
