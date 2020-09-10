Wednesday, Sept. 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on seven 911 calls, checked on two businesses and participated in three community policing events.
7:37 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for speeding in a school zone. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Oak Ridge Court.
9:06 a.m.: A request for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board, following a complaint from someone at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard about motorists driving the wrong way on the one-way entry to the parking lot on the pool side of the school.
11:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:28 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a 32-year-old Jefferson man pacing back and forth and screaming in the 700 block of South Main Street. The officer contacted the man’s probation agent who put a hold on him and asked that he be transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail.
1:17 p.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Unit and the Jefferson County medical examiner were called to the 500 block of Riverside Drive for a person who was thought to have died.
2 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The individual was fine.
3:09 p.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was being parked illegally in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard, and moved the owner along.
4:06 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and asked to have information about a child custody situation documented.
4:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:31 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of East Street reported that political signs on their property had been stolen.
5:42 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office relayed information about a traffic complaint along State Highway 106. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle described.
8:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate dogs reportedly running at large in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
10:50 p.m.: Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a traffic accident at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12.
11:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue of a fraud.
