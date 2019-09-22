Saturday, Sept. 21
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:54 a.m.: A person found at Haumerson’s Park in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East was warned for being in the park after hours and was moved along.
1:57 a.m.: A woman found lying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street was intoxicated. Her friends came to pick her up.
3:46 a.m.: A woman who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street was intoxicated and sleeping it off.
5:38 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and driving without insurance.
6:47 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of Wollet Drive spoke with an officer about issues related to property in a divorce.
10:22 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street requested assistance contacting someone and was told it was not a police issue.
11:04 a.m.: Someone at Fort Memorial Hospital was warned for disorderly conduct after arguing and yelling at staff.
11:37 a.m.: A 25-year-old Cambridge male was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for disorderly conduct with a vehicle, following a complaint from another driver that he had been driving recklessly.
1:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1600 block of Doris Drive.
8:18 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any youths who reportedly were shining flashlights on cars in the 600 block of North Main Street.
8:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:46 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive following a complaint from a resident that someone was hanging around his driveway.
11:03 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for a defective speedometer and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
