Tuesday, Sept. 17
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and six 911 calls, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in one community policing event, performed five crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled one confidential incident at a school.
1:15 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman for driving without insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
2:15 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Robert Street for driving without insurance and warned for defective brake light.
3:13 a.m.: An officer checked a driver who appeared to be sleeping in their vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The person had fallen asleep but got up and went into their home.
6:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of Robert Street.
7:37 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street reported brush and branches piled up in the street. An officer spoke with the neighbor who will call the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to arrange for collecting the debris.
8:14 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and intimidation of a witness for an incident that occurred the previous evening. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail and held on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
9:15 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of Park Street for parking in a no parking area following a report from another driver that the woman had struck her vehicle without stopping, resulting in minor damage to the driver’s vehicle. A witness provided a photo of the striking vehicle license plate.
9:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:33 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a complaint of possible contractor fraud from a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:03 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up with a patron of the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue who had failed to return books.
12:28 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
1:19 p.m.: Someone reported that the business office from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue was not answering the telephone and asked for a welfare check. A dispatcher called the office and they answered. They were given a message from the person who was trying to reach them.
3:16 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle left of center.
3:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:23 p.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard asked that an officer remove her brother’s girlfriend from their residence as she was yelling at her and would not leave her alone. The brother and his girlfriend were leaving as an officer arrived.
5:44 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident while a man removed his belongings from a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
