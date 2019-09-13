Wednesday, Sept. 11
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, participated in three community policing events and performed three crime-prevention services.
1:35 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 600 block of South Main Street for graduated driver’s license violation of driving after hours, and warned for defective tail light, failing to carry driver’s license on person and curfew violation.
1:53 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Jackson Street for domestic abuse/battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bond was paid and he was released.
2:20 a.m.: An officer on patrol warned a driver at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street for being in the park after hours and moved the driver along.
3:31 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that a man keeps coming to her residence because she took items from him. One item was meat, which was returned, but the other item, a telephone, was not able to be located at either residence.
7:44 a.m.: A 30-year-old Marshall woman was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding in a school zone.
8:04 a.m.: An officer on patrol removed garbage cans from the road in the 700 block of Janette Street.
8:33 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lucile and Charles streets for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:47 a.m.: An officer checked a reportedly sick opossum in the 1100 block of Maple Street. It was not sick but trapped. The officer freed the rodent.
9:11 a.m.: A student who reportedly left the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East was located and returned to the school.
10:25 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Street. An officer found that the occupants parked there and hiked down to Haumerson’s Pond.
12:42 p.m.: Truancy citations were prepared for a student in the 700 block of Grove Street.
2:25 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a retail theft that showed up on a surveillance video at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: An officer helped to relocate a stalled vehicle near South Third Street West and Grant Street.
3:06 p.m.: An officer went to check on a report of a dog left in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
3:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue for driving without insurance and a warning for following too closely, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
4:10 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Third Street East reported that their grandfather was missing. The grandfather was located and returned to the home.
4:52 p.m.: A man reported that another driver was upset with him while he was getting gas from the BP Station in the 300 block of South Main Street. The man provided license plate numbers, but they did not match up with any vehicles. No further action was taken.
5:28 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of North Main Street wished to have information about drugs documented.
5:42 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets.
6:23 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a kitten in the 400 block of South Main Street. The officer spoke with the owner.
9 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident while someone removed their belongings from a residence in the 300 block of Grant Street.
9:05 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson Police Department officer at Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:16 p.m.: An officer checked on a wire that was down at the intersection of Barrie and Monroe streets.
11:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:43 p.m.: Someone from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, but it was gone when an officer arrived.
