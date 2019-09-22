Friday, Sept. 20
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in two community policing events and performed four crime-prevention services.
12:12 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped in the 500 block of Bark River Drive and found three individuals in the park after hours. All three were warned and moved along.
12:29 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle near West Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
12:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, unauthorized display of vehicle registration and driving without insurance. He was warned for no rear window.
6:11 a.m.: An officer was on the way to locate a dog reportedly running at large near North High and East Cramer streets when the dog owner called and said she was able to get the animal on her own.
7:38 a.m.: A driver was warned at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for speeding in a school zone. The passenger/owner of the vehicle was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle.
10 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver remove their vehicle from the Robert Street bridge when it became disabled.
10:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
10:18 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of South Main Street for reckless driving resulting in a state-reportable accident. A driver condition report will be filed. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone to Fort Memorial Hospital, and Butch’s Auto Body and Klement’s Towing each towed a vehicle.
3:49 p.m.: An officer sat in the 700 block of McMillen Street following a report of speeding motorists in the area, but was unable to identify any while there.
3:59 p.m.: Someone was warned in the 800 block of South Main Street for riding an all-terrain vehicle on the sidewalk.
4:44 p.m.: An officer spoke with a citizen in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive about child safety restraint laws.
6:38 p.m.: Someone reported a swerving vehicle coming into town on U.S. Highway 12 near Madison and Reena avenues.
7:57 p.m.: Information about someone opening their car door into a vehicle parked next to them in the 200 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
8:41 p.m.: An officer located a dog locked in a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street. The dog was fine and the officer spoke with the owner. No action was taken.
11:25 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Grove Street reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. While an officer was on the way, the resident called back to report that it was a neighbor’s friend and everything was fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.