Monday, Sept. 30
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled one confidential incident.
1:10 a.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested that an officer stand by with a patient there. Jefferson County Human Services also was requested and arrangements were made for the patient to be transported to another facility after being medically cleared.
8:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an employee from Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:42 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man. There were no injuries.
8:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:54 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 800 block of Florence Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
11:01 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of South Main Street for trespassers in a building was placed on the briefing board.
11:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:59 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
12:31 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and the person was fine. The individual who requested the check will be contacted.
1:02 p.m.: A 57-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 100 block of South Water Street East for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
1:52 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and North High streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for speeding.
2 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
4:02 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of McMillen Street wished to have information about motorists speeding in the area documented.
4:35 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft of cough medicine from Walgreens in the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:44 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office passed along information related to a traffic complaint in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and then found the vehicle at the owner’s residence.
4:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and expired driver’s license within three months.
5:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a boy from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:27 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer, but left before an officer arrived.
6:05 p.m.: Someone was warned in the 700 block of Coventry Circle for disorderly conduct.
7:10 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 800 block of Dorian Place about being involved in a scam.
7:14 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested to have information documented.
8:34 p.m.: A resident reported smelling gasoline from a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Summit Drive. An officer arrived and was unable to confirm the complaint. The vehicle owners showed up and advised the officer and resident that they are caretakers of the yard. There were no issues.
9:47 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman and her former boyfriend in the 300 block of Rogers Street after the woman complained about being harassed by the former boyfriend. He was advised to have no future contact with the woman.
