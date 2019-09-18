Sunday, Sept. 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
1:23 a.m.: Individuals playing Pokemon from a vehicle parked at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street were moved along.
1:55 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a woman taking clothes from a vehicle in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail. The vehicle belonged to the woman taking the clothes and everything was fine.
2:21 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked the municipal building in the first block of North Water Street West after noticing people in the gym. The officer learned that there was a youth event going on until 7 a.m.
3:08 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 100 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint.
3:35 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Spry Avenue and South Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for possession of drug paraphernalia. A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an electric weapon. Both individuals were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:35 a.m.: A man from the 800 block of Grove Street spoke with an officer about damage done to his vehicle by a bicycle. He was going to attempt to contact the suspects involved and wished to have the complaint documented for the time being.
10:11 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue for red light violation and warned for non-registration of vehicle.
10:54 a.m.: A 36-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:06 a.m.: An officer assisted the staff at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue with non-customers parking in their parking lot.
12:46 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 300 block of Cherokee Lane after being bitten by a dog.
6:43 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer was unable to locate a vehicle near Reena and Madison avenues.
7:20 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 300 block of Grant Street after being bitten by a dog.
7:55 p.m.: An officer provided a ride for a 44-year-old man from the first block of Spry Avenue to another location for the night following a 911 call about a disturbance. A 61-year-old woman was warned for disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.
9:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
9:47 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Talent Trail was placed on the briefing board.
