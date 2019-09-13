Thursday, Sept. 12
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, participated in three community policing events, prepared two nuisance abatement complaints and handled one confidential disorderly conduct incident at a school.
5:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Premier Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:24 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of Edward Street for inattentive driving.
7:05 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Wollet Drive wished to have information about their truck being ransacked documented. Nothing was missing.
7:50 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
7:50 a.m.: Information about a traffic safety concern in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
7:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets for expired vehicle registration.
8:09 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Linden Street.
8:49 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Lucile Street.
9:16 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who reportedly was riding a wheelchair in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.
9:43 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries sustained when an 81-year-old Ellsworth woman backed a vehicle into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
9:58 a.m.: Information about trucks being driven in a no-truck route in the 200 block of Highland Avenue was documented.
10:03 a.m.: Someone reported a theft in the 200 block of Heritage Drive.
10:45 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the first block of South Main Street.
11:14 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the first block of South Sixth Street.
11:15 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street.
12:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration decals and non-registration of vehicle.
3:29 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was stopped at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets for no vehicle registration. The driver produced paperwork affirming that he had applied for a registration decal and was waiting for it to come through the mail.
3:47 p.m.: An officer warned suspicious individuals outside of Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and moved them along.
4:46 p.m.: Someone reported an abandoned vehicle in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive, but no vehicle was located.
5:18 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Robert Street reported finding a dog running at large. An officer came by to pick it up and transported it to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
6:35 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of Wollet Drive reported that his vehicle and other items were stolen from his residence. He signed a no consent form.
6:41 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided information on a traffic complaint in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
7:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident and a neighbor in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue about an issue, and the neighbor was warned.
8:21 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was stopped by an officer at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road and advised to use his flashers as he was hauling a vehicle that had no lights.
8:55 p.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about a person who had stopped her in the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue; however, there was a language barrier. An officer came by and was able to assist.
11:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue after she reported receiving a threatening letter in her mailbox. The officer will continue to follow up.
11:34 p.m.: A power outage in the area of Foster Street was reported.
11:42 p.m.: A man reported hearing someone trying to get in his house through the back door. It turned out to be a housemate who had returned earlier than expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.