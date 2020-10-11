The Beautification Council of Fort Atkinson is entering its fifth year of helping the city replace the over 800 ash trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer.
“It’s been a real pleasure working with the city’s Department of Public Works — especially Director Kent Smith, employees Doug Yandry, and foresters Jake Kelty and Chris Wiesmann — as well as the former Park and Recreation Director Scott Lastusky, and employees JJ Yanke, Jim Slocum and Rob Stine,” said Jude Hartwick, Beautification Council president. “Though not all of the diseased trees will be replaced, typically around 80 trees are planted each year. This year, 96 were planted by city crews.”
Most years, he said, students and community members work with the city foresters to share in the planting experience.
“Beautification Council members Dick Schultz, Barbara Lorman and Bob Bell always talk about the joy felt when they see the crabapples blooming in the city that they helped plant over 40 years ago,” Hartwick remarked. “We hope our students will feel the same way year in and year out. The diversity of trees being planted help cull trees that are too tall for power lines or entangle pipes in the city’s terraces. The city does a great job of planning what trees to plant and where to plant them.”
Fundraising always has been an issue for the tree planting, he said, noting that city trees typically cost between $150 and $300 each.
“We’ve helped purchase over 300 trees so far for the city’s terraces and about 45 for the parks, though not all will be replaced — we have many more to go,” Hartwick said. “The McGlinn family and Wisconservation Club have been huge donators to our project. The McGlinns are consistent selfless advocates for our city and continue to make us a better place to live.”
The Wisconservation Club helps fundraise (yearly $1,000 donations), advocate for and has members who help plant to make the city a greener, more beautiful place, he noted.
“Two years ago, the Fort (Atkinson) Rotarians helped plant around 45 trees at Arrowhead Park, Barrie Park and at Rock River Park (near the Fort stockade replica),” Hartwick said. “This year the Class of 1969 made a significant donation from their 50th reunion. They were going to help plant with students, but social distancing only allowed the city crews to plant.”
The Beautification Council president said it is so rewarding to see FFA, Crossroads, Unity Project and Environmental Science students mix with Parks crews and Beautification Council members to plant the city’s forest-scape.
“Without all of their help, we would not be able to support the city,” Hartwick said. “The largest donor is, no surprise to anyone in our city, the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. Their matching grant allowed us to double our funds. They pledged up to $50,000 in matching funds from the Mary Hoard Fund.”
Thus, he said, each donation given to the foundation in its Fort Tree Fund account doubled.
“We have one more year for this grant,” Hartwick informed. “If you are looking for a way to make a difference in beautifying our city and want to double your contribution, please consider giving a donation to the Fort Tree Fund at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.”
