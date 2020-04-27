Due to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the Safer at Home order, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Lemonade Day 2020, originally planned for May 2.
However, the National Lemonade Day office has made it possible for children from any city or town to participate in this year’s event, virtually.
This is the only year the virtual program is being offered to such a large audience.
Lemonade Day workbooks have been converted into a full virtual, interactive town called Lemonopolis. Lemonopolis offers parents, teachers, mentors and students a free, fun and engaging remote learning resource.
“Video games are the latest technology to help teach the next generation about science, engineering and, of course, entrepreneurship,” Kelley Westphal, Fort Atkinson Chamber projects manager, explained. “Lemonopolis is just the digital version of the classic Lemonade Day curriculum that teaches kids the basics of creating their own enterprise, but it’s much more engaging.”
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, want to help children make the most of their time at home by providing fun activities based around the small business skills and knowledge that Lemonade Day promotes and provides.
As prior participants know, Lemonade Day is more than just a day or a lemonade stand; it is a full-length program teaching kids what it takes to become a small business owner in good times and bad.
Registration is free and simple. Visit https://www.lemonadeday.org/fort-atkinson to enter participant names and contact information.
Lemonade Day Fort Atkinson is made possible by support from presenting sponsor FCCU and main squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group and PremierBank as well as community partner Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) program.
Watch the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website www.fortchamber.com for additional information.
