The School District of Fort Atkinson is accepting proposals for sponsorships from area businesses or interested parties, with the next deadline now through Dec. 1, 2019.
Sponsorship provides an opportunity for businesses to gain exposure in the community or for individuals to dedicate a district facility or program that holds a special sentiment. There are many options available in the areas of the arts, athletics, school libraries, classrooms, computer labs, technology and other venues.
The School District of Fort Atkinson is a proud partner with its current sponsors: American Family Insurance, Badger Bank, Blackthorne, Ed Karrels, Festival Foods, Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Atkinson Optimist Club, Fort HealthCare, Greenwoods State Bank, Jones Dairy Farm, PremierBank, Spacesaver and Sport & Spine Clinic.
These generous sponsors have made improvement projects affordable and program enhancements possible.
Current sponsorships include naming rights for the Fort Atkinson High School stadium and gymnasium, scoreboard replacements and upgrades, windscreens; establishment of a new high school technology and engineering program with modern, industry-standard equipment; upgrades on the high school Strength and Conditioning Center equipment; a fully operational computer science instructional lab filled with brand new computers and mobile devices, and, lastly, a state-of-the-art restaurant-quality kitchen for the high school culinary students.
Prospective sponsors may access the District Sponsorship Guide at http://www.fortschools.org/SponsorshipGuide where they can download the guide and the
sponsorship agreement application.
All proposals to be considered by the Sponsorship Committee should be turned in to Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, Luther Administration, 201 Park St., by Dec. 1.
Sponsorship deadlines are the first day in June and December of each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.