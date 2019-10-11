The School District of Fort Atkinson will be holding a free Parent Engagement Night event for families of children with special needs in grades four-year-old kindergarten to fifth grade.
A variety of local community resource partners will share various transition services and opportunities that are offered to families.
This event is open to families in the School District of Fort Atkinson and surrounding communities. Parent Engagement Night will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Luther Elementary School, 205 Park St., beginning at 5 p.m.
A light meal will be provided to registered attendees at 5 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Please RSVP by Oct. 21 with your number of people attending and meal options (turkey or veggie wrap) to Kim Sullivan at sullivank@fortschools.org or Mark Peterson at petersonm@fortschools.org.
