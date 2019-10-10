The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Foot care
Foot care, conducted by a registered nurse, will be held at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their own towel.
Chair massage
The senior center will have a chair massage person coming in on a donation basis during foot care Oct. 17, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. If this is something you would like to see as a permanent monthly offering at the center, let staff know.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl at the nutrition site number, (920) 728-4756.
Trips and excursions
• Canyon Country — Oct. 1, 2020, for nine days. Cost is $3,648 double. America’s legendary canyons await in this three-state tour of the nation’s rugged majesty. Bruce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon are included on the five scenic train tours through the Rocky Mountains that attendees will take.
• Maritimes Coastal Wonders — Aug. 20, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,049. Stunning landscapes, picturesque fishing villages, lighthouses and Prince Edward Island just are a few of the sites.
• Romantic Rhine and Mosel River Cruise — Aug. 28, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,099 to $6,399 double. Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Europe’s longest river. Start at Zurich, Lucerne and go up the Rhine, with stops along the way in several cities, to Amsterdam.
• Shades of Ireland — Oct. 12, 2020, for 10 days. Cost is $3,549 double. Travelers will overnight on the grounds of a castle, visit the Waterford Crystal factory, see Dublin, Kilkenny, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and kiss the Blarney Stone.
The Fireside
The senior center will be going to four shows at The Fireside Dinner Theater in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all expenses including tips.
The shows for next year are: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies, A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Oct. 8 — First place, Bette Hoesley, 64; second, Viola Behm, 61; third, Beverly Wagner, 59; fourth, Dorothy Trewyn, 57; fifth, Roy Preuninger, 56; sixth, Betty Kutz, 55.
Texas Hold ’Em — Oct. 3 winners were Tim Baker with first place and Terri Bowes with second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Oct. 4 — The Buffalos came back after losing game one to win the next two and take two out of three in the series this week.
Brad Dresang led the team with eight hits along with Larry Whitmore. Whitmore went six for seven in the third game where the Buffalos won 7-3. Carroll Ehrke was the leading hitter for the Walruses with six hits on the day.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 4 scores — First, Jerry Schuld, 58; second, Judy Torgerson, 57; third, Chuck Taggert, 51; fourth, Nancy Walbrandt, 49; fifth, Bob Clouse and Shirley Umland, 47; seventh, Ken Kiefer, 46.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 3 scores — First, Ken Kiefer, 3,630; second, Joanne Gross, 3,610; third, Harold Riggs, 3,360.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Averages of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Oct. 7 scores: Roger Gross 723 (237, 257, 229), Sandy Basich 648, Glorine Christensen 636, Terry Bowes 631, Joanne Gross 629, Ruth Fiege 620, Lori Gaber 582, Cora Wahl 575, Marlene Dianich 567, Rose Baker 554, Steve Grimins 552.
Euchre: Oct. 1 — First, Viola Behm, 68; second, Rollie Carothers, 61; third, Bill Schopen, 59; fourth, Betty Kutz, 57; fifth, Harold Riggs, 54; sixth, Joyce Satterlee, 51.
Texas Hold ’Em — Sept. 26 winners were Dick Flood with first place and Dale Kuhlow with second place.
Dartball: Sept. 27 — The Walruses won the first two games to take the best of three series this week behind more offense provided by Brad Dresang. Dresang led the Walruses with nine hits on the day pushing the Walruses past the Buffalos 4-0 and 9-4 before giving up an 8-2 loss in the third game.
Dave Reed added eight hits of his own for the Walruses. The Buffalos were led by Bob Mech with eight hits in the series.
Sheepshead: Sept. 27 scores — First, Chuck Frandson, 54; second, Joanne Gross, 49; third, Charles Wachter, 48; fourth, Chuck Taggert and Sue Kramer, 45; sixth, Dennis Rockwood, 38.
500 card game: Sept. 26 scores — First, Joanne Gross, 2,940; second, Judy Torgerson, 2,760; third, Bette Hously, 2,750.
Wii Bowling: Sept. 16 scores — Lori Gaber 768 (243, 256, 269), Sandy Basich 679 (225, 219, 235), Dale Zilisch 677 (209, 233, 235), Glorine Christensen 664 (224, 183, 257), Steve Grimins 652 (234, 213, 205), Kathy Heffron 614, Marlene Dianich 598, Cora Wahl 553.
